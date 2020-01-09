Antofagasta plc 10% Potential Decrease Indicated by Deutsche Bank

Antofagasta plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ANTO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘SELL’ this morning by analysts at Deutsche Bank. Antofagasta plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Deutsche Bank have set a target price of 840 GBX on its stock. This indicates the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -10.0% from the opening price of 933.2 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 30.4 points and increased 72.4 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1026 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 768.8 GBX.

Antofagasta plc has a 50 day moving average of 916.68 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 898.57. There are currently 472,436,873 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,913,215. Market capitalisation for LON:ANTO is £9,200,465,375 GBP.