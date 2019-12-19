Antofagasta plc 10.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by HSBC

Antofagasta plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ANTO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘REDUCE’ today by analysts at HSBC. Antofagasta plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set their target price at 835 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -10.1% from the opening price of 928.6 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 32.8 points and increased 11.6 points respectively. The 1 year high share price is 1026 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 727.6 GBX.

Antofagasta plc has a 50 day moving average of 903.52 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 901.66. There are currently 985,856,695 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,907,968. Market capitalisation for LON:ANTO is £9,278,181,088 GBP.