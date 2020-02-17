Antofagasta plc 1.6% Potential Upside Indicated by Goldman Sachs

Don't Miss
Posted by: Amilia Stone 17th February 2020

Antofagasta plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ANTO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ this morning by analysts at Goldman Sachs. Antofagasta plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Goldman Sachs have set a target price of 890 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 1.6% from today’s opening price of 876 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 100.2 points and decreased 9.2 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1026 GBX while the year low share price is currently 768.8 GBX.

Antofagasta plc has a 50 day moving average of 920.46 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 892.52. There are currently 985,856,695 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,924,798. Market capitalisation for LON:ANTO is £8,629,513,108 GBP.

