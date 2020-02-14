Antofagasta plc 1.1% Potential Decrease Indicated by UBS

Antofagasta plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:ANTO) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at UBS. Antofagasta plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. UBS have set their target price at 850 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -1.1% from today’s opening price of 859.8 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 110 points and decreased 24.8 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 1026 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 768.8 GBX.

Antofagasta plc has a 50 day moving average of 921.10 GBX and a 200 day moving average of 892.42. There are currently 985,856,695 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 1,937,110. Market capitalisation for LON:ANTO is £8,548,576,638 GBP.