Antofagasta plc 0.9% Potential Decrease Indicated by Barclays Capital

Antofagasta plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:ANTO) had its stock rating noted as ‘Reiterates’ with the recommendation being set at ‘UNDERWEIGHT’ today by analysts at Barclays Capital. Antofagasta plc are listed in the Basic Materials sector within UK Main Market. Barclays Capital have set their target price at 740 GBX on its stock. This is indicating the analyst believes there is a potential downside of -.9% from today’s opening price of 747 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 26.8 points and decreased 233.8 points respectively. The 52 week high share price is 1022.5 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 575 GBX.

Antofagasta plc has a 50 day moving average of 788.01 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 873.42. There are currently 1,363,059,444 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 3,484,811. Market capitalisation for LON:ANTO is £7,335,722,189 GBP.

