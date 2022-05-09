Twitter
Antofagasta plc -11.2% potential downside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Antofagasta plc with ticker (LON:ANTO) now has a potential downside of -11.2% according to RBC Capital Markets.



RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 1,300 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Antofagasta plc share price of 1,445 GBX at opening today (09/05/2022) indicates a potential downside of -11.2%. Trading has ranged between 1,199 (52 week low) and 1,969 (52 week high) with an average of 1,725,176 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £14,115,587,092.

Antofagasta plc is a United Kingdom-based copper mining company with interests in transport. The Company’s operations are related to mining and exploration activities, and the transport of rail and road cargo. The Company operates through two divisions: Mining and Transport. Through its Mine division, the Company owns and operates four mines: Los Pelambres, which is located in the Coquimbo region of central Chile, and Centinela, Antucoya and Zaldivar are located in the Antofagasta region of northern Chile. The Company’s Transport division is known as Ferrocarril de Antofagasta a Bolivia (FCAB) and provides rail and truck services to the mining industry in the Antofagasta region, including the Company’s own mining operations. The Company’s subsidiaries include Antofagasta Railway Company plc, Andes Trust Limited (The), Chilean Northern Mines Limited and Andes Re Limited.



