Antero Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 51.5% Upside

Antero Resources Corporation found using ticker (AR) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 51 and 29 and has a mean target at 38.57. Now with the previous closing price of 25.46 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 51.5%. The 50 day MA is 29.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 34.8. The company has a market capitalisation of $8,122m. Company Website: https://www.anteroresources.com

The potential market cap would be $12,305m based on the market concensus.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2022, the company had approximately 504,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. It also owned and operated 620 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 34 compressor stations. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.