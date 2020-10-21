Antero Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.2% Upside

Antero Resources Corporation found using ticker (AR) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7 and 2.5 calculating the average target price we see 4.09. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.55 this indicates there is a potential upside of 15.2%. The day 50 moving average is 3.09 and the 200 day MA is 2.97. The market cap for the company is $983m. Find out more information at: http://www.anteroresources.com

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

