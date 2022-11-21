Antero Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.5% Upside

Antero Resources Corporation found using ticker (AR) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 61 and 34 with the average target price sitting at 49.6. With the stocks previous close at 35.3 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.13 and the 200 day MA is 34.09. The market cap for the company is $10,256m. Visit the company website at: https://www.anteroresources.com

The potential market cap would be $14,410m based on the market concensus.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.