Antero Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

Antero Resources Corporation found using ticker (AR) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 61 and 34 with a mean TP of 49.67. Now with the previous closing price of 37.54 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 32.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 34.79 and the 200 day MA is 34.41. The market capitalisation for the company is $11,186m. Find out more information at: https://www.anteroresources.com

The potential market cap would be $14,801m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.