Antero Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.5% Upside

Antero Resources Corporation found using ticker (AR) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21 and 12 with the average target price sitting at 15.59. Now with the previous closing price of 15.06 this would imply there is a potential upside of 3.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 13.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.86. The company has a market cap of $4,721m. Find out more information at: http://www.anteroresources.com

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.