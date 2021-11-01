Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Antero Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

Antero Resources Corporation with ticker code (AR) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 26.44. With the stocks previous close at 20.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.02 and the 200 day moving average is 14.45. The company has a market cap of $6,238m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anteroresources.com

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  Antero Resources Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.