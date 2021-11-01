Antero Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.9% Upside

Antero Resources Corporation with ticker code (AR) have now 16 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 33 and 21 calculating the mean target price we have 26.44. With the stocks previous close at 20.36 this indicates there is a potential upside of 29.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.02 and the 200 day moving average is 14.45. The company has a market cap of $6,238m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anteroresources.com

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale. It also owned and operated 324 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Marcellus Shale; 17 compressor stations in the Marcellus Shale; 110 miles of low-pressure and high-pressure gathering pipelines in the Utica Shale; 8 miles of high-pressure pipelines; and 2 compressor stations in the Utica Shale. The company had estimated proved reserves of 18.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 11.5 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 652 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 540 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 42 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.