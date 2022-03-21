Twitter
Antero Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Antero Resources Corporation found using ticker (AR) have now 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 38 and 22 and has a mean target at 30.13. Now with the previous closing price of 25.6 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.47 and the 200 day moving average is 17.69. The market capitalisation for the company is $8,406m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.anteroresources.com

The potential market cap would be $9,893m based on the market concensus.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, luding 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

