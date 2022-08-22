Twitter
Antero Resources Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 15.5% Upside

Broker Ratings

Antero Resources Corporation found using ticker (AR) now have 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 60 and 40 calculating the mean target price we have 49. Now with the previous closing price of 42.43 this would imply there is a potential upside of 15.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 36.31 and the 200 day MA is 28.39. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,817m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.anteroresources.com

The potential market cap would be $14,802m based on the market concensus.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. The company also owned and operated 494 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin; and 21 compressor stations. It had estimated proved reserves of 17.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent, including 10.2 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 718 million barrels of assumed recovered ethane; 501 million barrels of primarily propane, isobutane, normal butane, and natural gasoline; and 36 million barrels of oil. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

