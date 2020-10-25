Antero Midstream Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.5% Downside

Antero Midstream Corporation with ticker code (AM) now have 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11 and 4 calculating the mean target price we have 6.2. With the stocks previous close at 6.56 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.5%. The 50 day MA is 5.76 while the 200 day moving average is 5.47. The company has a market cap of $3,155m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anteromidstream.com

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

