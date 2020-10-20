Antero Midstream Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.7% Downside

Antero Midstream Corporation found using ticker (AM) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 6.2. With the stocks previous close at 6.44 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 5.76 and the 200 day moving average is 5.38. The company has a market cap of $3,131m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anteromidstream.com

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn