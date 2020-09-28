Antero Midstream Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 20.8% Upside

Antero Midstream Corporation found using ticker (AM) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 4 with a mean TP of 6.44. Given that the stocks previous close was at 5.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 20.8%. The 50 day MA is 6.33 and the 200 day MA is 4.96. The company has a market cap of $2,545m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anteromidstream.com

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

