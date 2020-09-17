Antero Midstream Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.7% Upside

Antero Midstream Corporation with ticker code (AM) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 6.33. Now with the previous closing price of 5.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 6.53 and the 200 day MA is 4.89. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,488m. Company Website: http://www.anteromidstream.com

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn