Antero Midstream Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.4% Upside

Antero Midstream Corporation found using ticker (AM) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 10.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.16 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.12. The market cap for the company is $4,933m. Visit the company website at: https://www.anteromidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $5,200m based on the market concensus.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.