Antero Midstream Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Antero Midstream Corporation with ticker code (AM) now have 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 10 and has a mean target at 11. Now with the previous closing price of 10.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day MA is 10.66 and the 200 day moving average is 10.28. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,058m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.anteromidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $5,190m based on the market concensus.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.