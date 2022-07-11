Antero Midstream Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.5% Upside

Antero Midstream Corporation with ticker code (AM) now have 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 13 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 10.71. With the stocks previous close at 9.35 this would imply there is a potential upside of 14.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 10.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.28. The company has a market capitalisation of $4,454m. Company Website: https://www.anteromidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $5,102m based on the market concensus.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.