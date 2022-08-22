Antero Midstream Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.1% Upside

Antero Midstream Corporation found using ticker (AM) have now 7 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 9 calculating the mean target price we have 10.57. With the stocks previous close at 10.45 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 9.73 and the 200 moving average now moves to 10.13. The market cap for the company is $4,952m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.anteromidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $5,009m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.