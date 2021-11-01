Antero Midstream Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.8% Downside

Antero Midstream Corporation found using ticker (AM) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11 and 8.5 with the average target price sitting at 9.9. With the stocks previous close at 10.86 this would imply there is a potential downside of -8.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.75 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.94. The company has a market cap of $5,081m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.anteromidstream.com

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water; and offers other fluid handling services, such as wastewater transportation, disposal, and treatment, as well as high rate transfer services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.