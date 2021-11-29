Antero Midstream Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.9% Downside

Antero Midstream Corporation with ticker code (AM) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8.5 with a mean TP of 10.05. Now with the previous closing price of 10.46 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.9%. The 50 day MA is 10.71 and the 200 day moving average is 9.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,894m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anteromidstream.com

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water; and offers other fluid handling services, such as wastewater transportation, disposal, and treatment, as well as high rate transfer services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.