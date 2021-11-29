Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Antero Midstream Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -3.9% Downside

Broker Ratings

Antero Midstream Corporation with ticker code (AM) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 11 and 8.5 with a mean TP of 10.05. Now with the previous closing price of 10.46 this indicates there is a potential downside of -3.9%. The 50 day MA is 10.71 and the 200 day moving average is 9.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $4,894m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anteromidstream.com

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water; and offers other fluid handling services, such as wastewater transportation, disposal, and treatment, as well as high rate transfer services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Share on Stocktwits
You might also enjoy reading  Antero Midstream Corporation - Consensus Indicates Potential -6.9% Downside

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.