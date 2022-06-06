Twitter
Antero Midstream Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.8% Downside

Antero Midstream Corporation with ticker code (AM) have now 7 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 13 and 9 calculating the average target price we see 10.71. Given that the stocks previous close was at 11.02 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -2.8%. There is a 50 day moving average of 10.67 while the 200 day moving average is 10.29. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,292m. Company Website: https://www.anteromidstream.com

The potential market cap would be $5,143m based on the market concensus.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

