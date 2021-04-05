Antero Midstream Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -11.6% Downside

Antero Midstream Corporation with ticker code (AM) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 9.5 and 6 calculating the mean target price we have 8.06. Given that the stocks previous close was at 9.12 this would imply there is a potential downside of -11.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 8.93 while the 200 day moving average is 7.52. The market cap for the company is $4,260m. Company Website: http://www.anteromidstream.com

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources’ wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water; and offers other fluid handling services, such as wastewater transportation, disposal, and treatment, as well as high rate transfer services. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.