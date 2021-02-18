Anterix Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 91.2% Upside

Anterix Inc. with ticker code (ATEX) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 48 calculating the mean target price we have 73.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 38.32 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 91.2%. The day 50 moving average is 37.38 and the 200 day moving average is 36.76. The market capitalisation for the company is $713m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anterix.com

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.