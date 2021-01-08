Anterix Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 84.6% Upside

Anterix Inc. with ticker code (ATEX) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 30 with the average target price sitting at 65. Now with the previous closing price of 35.22 this would imply there is a potential upside of 84.6%. The day 50 moving average is 32.51 and the 200 day moving average is 38.14. The market capitalisation for the company is $598m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anterix.com

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.