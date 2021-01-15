Twitter
Anterix Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 73.2% Upside

Broker Ratings

Anterix Inc. found using ticker (ATEX) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 100 and 30 calculating the average target price we see 65. With the stocks previous close at 37.52 this indicates there is a potential upside of 73.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 33.86 and the 200 day MA is 37.63. The company has a market capitalisation of $664m. Visit the company website at: http://www.anterix.com

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless. and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

