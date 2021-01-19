Anterix Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.1% Upside

Anterix Inc. with ticker code (ATEX) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 100 and 30 and has a mean target at 65. Given that the stocks previous close was at 37.98 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 71.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 34.14 while the 200 day moving average is 37.43. The company has a market capitalisation of $666m. Company Website: http://www.anterix.com

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.