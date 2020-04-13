Anterix Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 34.1% Upside

Anterix Inc. with ticker code (ATEX) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 80 and 51 and has a mean target at 61.8. Now with the previous closing price of 46.07 this indicates there is a potential upside of 34.1%. The day 50 moving average is 42.8 and the 200 day MA is 42.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $797m. Company Website: http://www.anterix.com

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

