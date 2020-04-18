Anterix Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

Anterix Inc. found using ticker (ATEX) have now 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 51 with a mean TP of 61.8. Now with the previous closing price of 47.38 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.4%. The 50 day MA is 42.83 and the 200 moving average now moves to 43.03. The company has a market capitalisation of $803m. Find out more information at: http://www.anterix.com

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

