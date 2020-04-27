Anterix Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential 19.0% Upside

Anterix Inc. found using ticker (ATEX) now have 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 80 and 51 with a mean TP of 63.6. Now with the previous closing price of 53.45 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.44 and the 200 day moving average is 43.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $915m. Company Website: http://www.anterix.com

Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico. The company was formerly known as pdvWireless and changed its name to Anterix Inc. in August 2019. Anterix Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

