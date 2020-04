Antares Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 157.9% Upside

Antares Pharma with ticker code (ATRS) have now 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 5 calculating the average target price we see 6.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 157.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.59 and the 200 day MA is 3.67. The market cap for the company is $450m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.antarespharma.com

Antares Pharma focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

