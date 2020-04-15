Antares Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 144.4% Upside

Antares Pharma with ticker code (ATRS) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 5 with a mean TP of 6.5. Now with the previous closing price of 2.66 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 144.4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.57 and the 200 day moving average is 3.66. The company has a market capitalisation of $452m. Company Website: http://www.antarespharma.com

Antares Pharma focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn