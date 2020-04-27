Antares Pharma – Consenus Indicates Potential 128.1% Upside

Antares Pharma found using ticker (ATRS) have now 6 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 9 and 5 and has a mean target at 6.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.85 this would imply there is a potential upside of 128.1%. The day 50 moving average is 2.44 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.62. The market capitalisation for the company is $452m. Visit the company website at: http://www.antarespharma.com

Antares Pharma focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults. Its injection products also comprise Epinephrine Injection USP for treating Anaphylaxis; Makena auto injectors to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby; ZOMAJET and Twin-Jector EZ II Needle-free Injectors to administer human growth hormone for patients with growth retardation. In addition, the company develops disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; and QuickShot auto injectors. It has strategic alliances with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd., AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and Pfizer Inc. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

