ANSYS, Inc. – Consenus Indicates Potential -7.1% Downside

ANSYS, Inc. with ticker code (ANSS) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 272 and 200 calculating the average target price we see 242.92. Now with the previous closing price of 261.43 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.1%. The 50 day MA is 255.46 while the 200 day moving average is 225.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $22,562m. Visit the company website at: http://www.ansys.com

ANSYS, Inc. develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company’s engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; and electromagnetics product suite, which provides field simulation software for designing electronic. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; system simulation capability for the design of automated products; and high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching; ANSYS Fluent that enhance workflow process; and ANSYS medini analyze, a suite for functional safety analysis. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries and academia. ANSYS, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.