ANSYS – Consenus Indicates Potential 10.2% Upside

ANSYS found using ticker (ANSS) have now 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 285 and 215 with a mean TP of 253.91. Given that the stocks previous close was at 230.37 this indicates there is a potential upside of 10.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 249.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 244.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $19,161m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.ansys.com

ANSYS develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization. It also provides fluids product suite that enables modeling of fluid flow and other related physical phenomena; and electromagnetics product suite that offers field simulation software for designing electronic. In addition, the company offers power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; SCADE product suite, a solution for embedded software simulation, code production, and automated certification; and system simulation capability for the design of automated products. Further, it provides Discovery product family for use in the simulation of product design; Ansys Granta products to give access to material intelligence; and academic product suite with a portfolio of academic products based on associate, research, and teaching. The company serves engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the aerospace and defense, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, energy, materials and chemical processing, turbomachinery, consumer products, healthcare, and sports industries and academia. ANSYS was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn