Annaly Capital Management Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.1% Upside

Annaly Capital Management Inc. found using ticker (NLY) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 24.5 and 22 and has a mean target at 22.97. Now with the previous closing price of 21.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 8.1%. The day 50 moving average is 22.24 and the 200 day moving average is 22.98. The market cap for the company is $10,410m. Visit the company website at: https://www.annaly.com

The potential market cap would be $11,258m based on the market concensus.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.