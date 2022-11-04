Annaly Capital Management Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.8% Upside

Annaly Capital Management Inc. with ticker code (NLY) have now 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 20.5 and 18 calculating the mean target price we have 19.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at 18.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.8%. The day 50 moving average is 20.85 while the 200 day moving average is 25.47. The company has a market cap of $8,502m. Find out more information at: https://www.annaly.com

The potential market cap would be $8,993m based on the market concensus.

Annaly Capital Management, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.