Annaly Capital Management Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.4% Upside

Annaly Capital Management Inc. found using ticker (NLY) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 27 and 18 calculating the average target price we see 22.11. With the stocks previous close at 16.96 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 30.4%. The 50 day MA is 23.6 and the 200 day MA is 26.55. The market capitalisation for the company is $7,294m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.annaly.com

The potential market cap would be $9,509m based on the market concensus.

Annaly Capital Management, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.