Annaly Capital Management Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -7.0% Downside

Annaly Capital Management Inc. found using ticker (NLY) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 24 and 18.5 calculating the mean target price we have 21. Now with the previous closing price of 22.57 this would indicate that there is a downside of -7.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 21.46 and the 200 day moving average is 23.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,508m. Find out more information at: https://www.annaly.com

The potential market cap would be $9,777m based on the market concensus.

Annaly Capital Management, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.