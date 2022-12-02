Annaly Capital Management Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.2% Downside

Annaly Capital Management Inc. with ticker code (NLY) now have 9 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 21.25 and 18.5 calculating the average target price we see 19.47. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.67 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -10.2%. The 50 day MA is 18.94 and the 200 moving average now moves to 24.56. The market capitalisation for the company is $10,237m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.annaly.com

The potential market cap would be $9,198m based on the market concensus.

Annaly Capital Management, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.