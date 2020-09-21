Annaly Capital Management Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.7% Upside

Annaly Capital Management Inc found using ticker (NLY) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9 and 7.5 and has a mean target at 8.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 7.63 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 7.43 and the 200 day moving average is 6.68. The company has a market capitalisation of $10,549m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.annaly.com

Annaly Capital Management, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

