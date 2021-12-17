Annaly Capital Management Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.7% Upside

Annaly Capital Management Inc with ticker code (NLY) now have 9 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.5 and 8 and has a mean target at 8.72. With the stocks previous close at 8.1 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 7.7%. The day 50 moving average is 8.47 and the 200 moving average now moves to 8.73. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,688m. Find out more information at: https://www.annaly.com

Annaly Capital Management, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. Annaly Capital Management also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.