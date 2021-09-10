Annaly Capital Management Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Annaly Capital Management Inc with ticker code (NLY) now have 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 9.5 and 8.25 calculating the mean target price we have 8.95. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.52 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 8.55 and the 200 day MA is 8.81. The company has a market capitalisation of $12,349m. Company Website: http://www.annaly.com

Annaly Capital Management, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. Annaly Capital Management also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.