Annaly Capital Management Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.0% Upside

Annaly Capital Management Inc found using ticker (NLY) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 10 and 9 with the average target price sitting at 9.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at 8.88 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 5.0%. The day 50 moving average is 9.25 and the 200 day moving average is 8.74. The company has a market cap of $12,475m. Visit the company website at: http://www.annaly.com

Annaly Capital Management, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. Annaly Capital Management also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.