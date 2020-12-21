Annaly Capital Management Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.6% Upside

Annaly Capital Management Inc with ticker code (NLY) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 9.5 and 8 calculating the average target price we see 8.63. Now with the previous closing price of 8.41 this would imply there is a potential upside of 2.6%. The 50 day MA is 7.92 and the 200 moving average now moves to 7.33. The company has a market cap of $11,745m. Visit the company website at: http://www.annaly.com

Annaly Capital Management, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. It also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.