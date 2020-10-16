Don't Miss
Anixter International Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.5% Downside

16th October 2020

Anixter International Inc. found using ticker (AXE) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 97 and 90 calculating the average target price we see 93.5. With the stocks previous close at 97.87 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.5%. The 50 day MA is 97.85 and the 200 day MA is 93.21. The market capitalisation for the company is $3,327m. Find out more information at: 0

