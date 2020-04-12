Don't Miss
Anixa Biosciences – Consenus Indicates Potential 382.5% Upside

Anixa Biosciences with ticker code (ANIX) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 8.5 and 8 with a mean TP of 8.25. With the stocks previous close at 1.71 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 382.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 2.14 and the 200 day moving average is 3.24. The market capitalisation for the company is $38m. Company Website: http://www.anixa.com

Anixa Biosciences, a biotechnology company, researches and develops cancer therapeutics and diagnostics. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer. It is also developing chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T), an immuno-therapy drugs for ovarian cancer. In addition, the company develops vaccines for treatment and prevention of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and other breast cancers. Anixa Biosciences has a collaborative agreement with Moffitt and the license agreement with Cleveland Clinic. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

